Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) star all rounder Kieron Pollard played yet another disappointing innings (4 runs off 14 balls) adding to the franchise’s batting woes. Although, Mumbai Indians (MI) were able to sneak away with a win, on Friday, Pollard’s lacklusture show with the bat couldn’t get away from the notice of MI fans.Also Read - IPL 2022: Left Is Right For Many Bowling Formations | Jaideep Ghosh Column

Fans on social media also bashed MI management for treating Tim David unfairly after the latter’s late strikes helped MI reach 177/6 after 20 overs. Here are some of the reactions: Also Read - IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Reckons Jos Buttler Will Break Virat Kohli's Record if Rajasthan Royals Reach Final

Let both Brevis and David play. What’s Pollard going to gain from these games? You’re retaining him anyway next season in name of loyalty. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 6, 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Gesture Towards CSK's 'Bat' Doctor Sarvanan Anna Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

The fact that Pollard has contributed better with ball this season than bat. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 6, 2022

Perhaps MI would be in the race of playoff if Tim David would not have been dropped after first two matches…. What is use to play Pollard 4(14) if he can’t even stand before leg spinners !! — Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) May 6, 2022

Tonight Pollard showed that he and Pandya are true brothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h7OeTfylm2 — sAcHiN™ (@kumarsachin45) May 6, 2022

Even Rohit is happy for Pollard’s wicket…💙😌 @ImRo45 Thanks polly for making him smile pic.twitter.com/xC3t5UqWoE — SI💙💙(HI)TMAN (@SHAANA_45_) May 6, 2022

With nothing else but pride to play for in IPL 2022 — five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are already out of IPL 2022 — the Rohit Sharma-led side snatched victory from the brink of defeat, and Sams played a key role for them, bowling an excellent final over to defend an improbable nine runs against the rampaging Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.