Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) star all rounder Kieron Pollard played yet another disappointing innings (4 runs off 14 balls) adding to the franchise's batting woes. Although, Mumbai Indians (MI) were able to sneak away with a win, on Friday, Pollard's lacklusture show with the bat couldn't get away from the notice of MI fans.
Fans on social media also bashed MI management for treating Tim David unfairly after the latter's late strikes helped MI reach 177/6 after 20 overs. Here are some of the reactions:
With nothing else but pride to play for in IPL 2022 — five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are already out of IPL 2022 — the Rohit Sharma-led side snatched victory from the brink of defeat, and Sams played a key role for them, bowling an excellent final over to defend an improbable nine runs against the rampaging Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.