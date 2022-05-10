Mumbai: Kieron Pollard has not lived up to the expectations with the bat for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 and has faced the heat for that throughout the season. Pollard on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders made news after he accidentally hit the umpire with the ball. The ball slipped out of his hands while he was trying to bowl. It went back and hit umpire Chris Gaffaney. Luckily, no injury happened as the bowler apologised to the umpire.Also Read - IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer Claims His Intent is Always Positive And Aggressive After 24-Ball 43 vs MI

Here is how fans reacted to the incident:

If it was a soccer game #Pollard would be back in the dressing room as a RED CARD would have been served for hitting the refree 😂 #KKRvsMI — Howdy_Tweeps (@Howdy_Tweeps) May 9, 2022

When you’re throwing chalk at your friend but it hits the teacher pic.twitter.com/PgA9puwzCV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2022

Pollard bowling at umpire while running towards strike batsman.😭😹#KKRvsMI — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) May 9, 2022

Pollard was expensive with the ball as he conceded 26 runs in two overs and he did not pick up a wicket. With the bat as well he failed to impress. He scored 15 off 16 balls.

Meanwhile, Mumbai lost the match by 53 runs. While MI were already out of the play-off race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining. Kolkata will play Hyderabad in their next game.