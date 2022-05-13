Mumbai: The umpiring standards have come under the scrutiny time and again in the ongoing IPL. From bad decisions to controversial one, umpires have hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons.Also Read - KKR Pacer Pat Cummins Ruled Out of IPL 2022 Due to Hip Injury: Report

On Thursday as well, umpire Chiira Ravikanthreddy was about to signal a wide but after an appeal from MS Dhoni for caught-behind he changed his decision and gave the batter Hrithik Shokeen out. Once the umpire raised his finger, Shokeen opted for the DRS which showed that the ball had come off his thigh pads and not the bat.

The video of the incident surfaced on social space and the umpire faced the heat:

It was evident that the umpire trusted Dhoni, who had heard a noise.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost the game by five wickets and that meant their chances of making the playoffs ended.

“Irrespective of how the wicket is, anything below 130 is difficult to defend, but what I asked the bowlers was to show a lot of character and forget about the result. Both the young fast bowlers bowled really well and I feel a game like this really helps them in believing in themselves that irrespective of the conditions, whenever we start we need to have the same kind of attitude and that’s what is needed in the shortest format,” Dhoni said after the loss.

MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side’s top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16). Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).