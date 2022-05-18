Mumbai: Umran Malik has been making headlines for the right reasons. It is his pace that is doing the talking. Against Mumbai on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium, he picked up three crucial wickets. But what stole the show on Tuesday was his chainsaw celebration, which used to be a signature move of Dale Steyn. Following the win, Malik in a conversation with Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted being inspired by Steyn’s wicket celebration.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

"Dale sir stands as the umpire in the nets when I am bowling. When I take a wicket, he does this (celebration). One day I also did that and it has become a habit since," Malik told Bhuvneshwar during a chat posted on the Indian Premier League website after SRH' three-run victory that kept their slender playoff hopes alive.

"I have learnt a lot from him (Steyn). If we are bowling for three hours in the nets, he'll keep standing with us throughout the three hours."

Delighted to play all matches in IPL 2022, Malik – who has picked up 21 wickets already – admitted trying to learn from his mistakes.

“This is my first full season, this was my 13th game. I have played all the matches, so that feels really good,” Umran said. “I have taken wickets and gone for runs too, so in the matches where I have been expensive, I’ve tried to learn from that, from the mistakes that I’ve made.”

The victory keeps SRH in the playoffs race on paper as they move up to 12 points. They need to win their last game and hope for other results to go their way.