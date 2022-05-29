Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had an ordinary season in the IPL 2022. They failed to make it to the playoffs after losing eight of the 14 games. Amidst the lows, there was a big positive for the ‘Men in Orange’ in Umran Malik. Malik had an astounding outing for SRH and picked up 22 wickets in 14 games. The pacer is a genuine find for India as he can consistently clock speeds of over 150. In the IPL 2022, he bowled a 157kmph delivery, the fastest in the season. Umran’s ability to bowl at a searing pace saw him being included in the India squad for the South Africa T20Is.Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Hardik Speaks in Gujrati; Gets Loudest Applause

Umran recently spoke about the changes that came into his life after the IPL. The fast bowler said he is happy that people recognise him now. On his ability to bowl fast, Umran said that pace comes naturally to him, adding that extra pace scares batters which makes him happy. "It feels really good when people recognise your efforts. So many people have come to my house and congratulated me. Also, so many great players have praised me. It feels really good," said Umran to NDTV.

"From the start of my career, I have been bowling fast. It is God-gifted and natural. I like to bowl fast. I like taking wickets because if I take wickets, my team will win. When I don't take wickets, I like to bowl in right areas. Batters also get scared, when you bowl fast. That also feels good."

Umran also lauded Abdul Samad, fellow Jammu and Kashmir player, and Irfan Pathan for guiding him at the initial phase of his career. “I got help from Abdul Samad (fellow SRH and Jammu and Kashmir player). Also Irfan Pathan helped me a lot. He was the mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir team. I used to send him my videos and he suggested a few changes in my bowling.”

Umran also revealed that his friends used to call him Ghajni due to his hairstyle. “At that time, I was nicknamed Ghajini, because I did my hairstyle like in the movie (Aamir Khan essayed the character of the protagonist). Then I played U-19 cricket and after that got chance in the IPL,” Umran added. “In Jammu and Kashmir, you will get a lot of bowlers who bowl at 130-140 kmph speed.

Umran is now looking forward to the T20I series against South Africa that gets underway on June 9.