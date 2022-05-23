Mumbai: Umran Malik has been the big positive and takeaway of this IPL thus far. His pace has troubled the best in the business and his good show has also earned him a national call-up for the home series against South Africa. In the last round-robin game on Sunday between Hyderabad and Punjab, Malik was in the spotlight again. First when he walked out to bat, he got a few words from Mayank Agarwal on the way to his crease. It did not seem like he reacted.Also Read - Mayank Agarwal Reveals Hilarious Banter With Umran Malik During SRH-PBKS

Later on, when Mayank came into bat in the seventh over – Umran greeted him with a rib-cracking bouncer. Mayank was hit and he collapsed on the ground. Soon the medical assistance was there for him as he looked in serious pain. Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs: Why Debutantes Hardik Pandya-Led Gujarat Titans May Not Win Maiden Title

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings signed off from IPL 2022 on a high by registering a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and pacer Nathan Ellis took three wickets each to restrict Hyderabad to 157/8. Punjab chased down the total with 29 balls to spare, thanks to a rollicking unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls from Liam Livingstone.

In the pursuit of 158, Jonny Bairstow began with five boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar in the first two overs. Despite getting a reprieve from Umran Malik in the second over, Bairstow couldn’t make much of the chance as left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqui flattened his off-stump.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 157/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 43, Romario Shepherd 26 not out; Nathan Ellis 3/41, Harpreet Brar 3/26) lost to Punjab Kings 160/5 in 15.1 overs (Liam Livingstone 49 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 39; Fazalhaq Farooqui 2/32, Washington Sundar 1/19) by five wickets.