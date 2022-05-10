Mumbai: After being dropped for a few games on basis of poor form, Venkatesh Iyer made a roaring comeback as he smashed a belligerent 43 off 24 balls against Mumbai Indians on Monday to give Kolkata Knight Riders a good start. Iyer’s whirlwind knock comprised of four sixes and three boundaries. While the knock would have given him a lot of confidence, Iyer claimed that his intent is always aggressive and positive.Also Read - IPL 2022: Akash Ambani's Reaction After Rohit Sharma's Controversial Dismissal During MI vs KKR Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

“It was good, coming back (after getting dropped) and opening the innings. Feels good, when the team wins you naturally feel happy. It’s important to contribute, with the bat, or ball or in the field. Fielding is very important for me and so is bowling. Unfortunately I didn’t get a lot of overs, but whatever overs I get, I ensure I do the job that the captain wants me to do. It’s my job to go out there and give my team a good start. My intent is always positive and aggressive, sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Reacts After Kieron Pollard Accidently Hits Umpire During MI vs KKR; Watch Viral Video

Meanwhile, KKR won the match by 52 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Makes BIG Revelation After KKR Beat MI; Says CEO Venky Mysore is Also Involved in Selecting Playing 11

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball as he picked up a career-best five for 10 in four overs to restrict KKR to 165 for nine in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10). Mumbai Indians: 113 all out in 17.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 51; Pat Cummins 3/22).