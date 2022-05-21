Mumbai: With the last playoff berth up for grabs, the buzz is hitting the roof as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fortunes now depend on Mumbai Indians game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday evening. For Bangalore to go through, Mumbai would have to beat Delhi convincingly. After Bangalore beat Gujarat and kept their playoffs hopes alive, Virat Kohli hinted that he along with Faf du Plessis could attend the game at Wankhede.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs DC LIVE Cricket Score, Match 69: Brevis Departs; David-Tilak Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians

While that happens or not remains to be seen, a 10-year-old tweet from Vijay Mallya is now going viral with RCB’s fortunes depending on MI. Mallya tweeted this just after the auction that year, where he congratulated MI owner Nita Ambani for picking the best team. Mallya’s tweet read: “In my view d best buys in d IPL auction were executed by d Mumbai Indians. They clearly hv d finest squad of players. Congrats Nita bhabi.” Also Read - India's Predicted T20I Squad For South Africa Series: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested; Shikhar Dhawan May Lead

In my view d best buys in d IPL auction were executed by d Mumbai Indians. They clearly hv d finest squad of players. Congrats Nita bhabi. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 5, 2012

The old tweet is now going viral with the playoff scenario beckoning. Fans are reacting hilariously. Here are the best reactions:

MI vs DC Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar , Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.