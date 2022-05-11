Mumbai: Virat Kohli has faced the heat recently for his dip in batting form. In the ongoing IPL, he has already registered three golden ducks – something that has b=never happened during his illustrious career spanning over a decade. In the IPL, Kohli and AB de Villiers have been part of the RCB team for many years. Over the years, they have stitched many match-winning stands and are very close to each other away from the field as well.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Moeen Ali - Possible MS Dhoni's Successor as CSK Captain - Ravi Shastri Opines

With ABD no more a part of IPL, Kohli has admitted missing the ex-South African cricketer. In a recent conversation on RCB's official social media handle with Mr Nags, Kohli went on to reveal that he is in constant touch with ABD over the phone.

“I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly. He keeps messaging me, he was in US recently watching golf,” Kohli revealed. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Gives Motivational Talk to Lucknow After Loss vs Gujarat | WATCH

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. 😎🤙 Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. 👨‍💻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

Kohli has just 216 runs in 12 games this season. RCB are in fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 12 games. RCB are yet to qualify for the playoffs, but with two more games left – they should do it. Bangalore play Punjab in their next game on May 13.