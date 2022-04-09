Mumbai: Virat Kohli looked in ominous touch as he seemed to set his eyes on taking Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Unfortunately, ‘Baby AB’ – who has admitted that Kohli is his idol – was given the ball and he trapped the ex-RCB captain in front.Also Read - 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Dismisses Virat Kohli During RCB vs MI; Fans React

Kohli opted for the DRS, the ball seemed close to the bat, yet the decision went against him. Kohli perished two shy of a fifty. After his dismissal, he looked gutted as he smashed his bat while walking back to the dugout.

Here is the video of Kohli showing is disgust at the decision:

my god😭 he’s so angry pic.twitter.com/v0oZokSs40 — // Tsitsipas thinker (@tanyadiors) April 9, 2022

the wicket of Kohli did not hamper the result of the match as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to help RCB win the match by seven wickets.