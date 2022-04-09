Mumbai: Virat Kohli looked in ominous touch as he seemed to set his eyes on taking Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Unfortunately, ‘Baby AB’ – who has admitted that Kohli is his idol – was given the ball and he trapped the ex-RCB captain in front.Also Read - 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Dismisses Virat Kohli During RCB vs MI; Fans React
Kohli opted for the DRS, the ball seemed close to the bat, yet the decision went against him. Kohli perished two shy of a fifty. After his dismissal, he looked gutted as he smashed his bat while walking back to the dugout.
Here is the video of Kohli showing is disgust at the decision:
the wicket of Kohli did not hamper the result of the match as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to help RCB win the match by seven wickets.