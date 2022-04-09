Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav continued his good run of form in IPL 2022 as he scored a brilliant 68* off 37 balls to help Mumbai Indians post a defendable 151 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday.Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, Match 18: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat Start Run-Chase For RCB

Suryakumar Yadav came in when RCB had lost a three wickets after the MI openers got them off to a steady start. With the team in a spot of bother, Surya took charge and played his natural game which impressed ex-RCB captain Virat Kohli.

After the MI innings was over, Kohli went up to him and patted him on his back in a way to appreciate his heroics.

Here is the video: