Mumbai: Virat Kohli seemed to have got his mojo back on Thursday against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium. With it being a must-win game for the Bangalore side, Kohli brought his best to the fore as he hit a brilliant 73 off 54 balls. His knock comprised of eight fours and two sixes. He hit the loose balls and ran extremely well between the wickets.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs CSK, Match 68: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

In fact, Kohli nearly got injured as well after a collision with Sai Kishore. The incident took place of the second delivery of the ninth over. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Kohli tried to push for double after the former had played Kishore’s delivery towards cover. While trying to complete the run, Kohli ended up dashing into Kishore. Kohli looked in pain, but then that did not stop him from getting back on his feet. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Match 68: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 5 Wickets

Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights RR vs CSK, Recent Match Report

Following the eight-wicket win, Kohli was awarded the man of the match.

Admitting that he has kept the perspective right despite getting low scores, Kohli revealed he came into the game in a relaxed state of mind.

Revealing that he batted for 90 minutes in the nets on the eve of the game, Kohli said it is important to keep the perspective right.