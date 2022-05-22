Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed their IPL 2022 playoff berth as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets on Saturday. A blitz from Tim David (34 off 11 balls) and 50 run-partnership between Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis at the top order endured Mumbai their 5th win in the tournament in an otherwise disastrous campaign.Also Read - BCCI Selectors Meeting LIVE Updates, IND Squad Announcement: Umran, Arshdeep Earn T20 Call, Pujara Comes Back For Tests

RCB social media handles, on the other hand, were openly supporting MI during the match. The official twitter handle of RCB after the win posted some lively pictures and a video of the celebration that followed after the match.

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022

With MI at 95 for 3 in 14.3 overs, DC skipper Rishabh Pant made a strategic blunder as he refused to go for DRS after David nicked the first ball of his innings but the onfield umpire didn’t give him out. It came back to haunt DC as David slammed fours and sixes at will to bring down the equation to 15 off 14 balls. Ramandeep then provided the finishing touch with a six-ball 13.

DC finished with 14 points to remain in the fifth spot, while RCB joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants into the play-offs with 16 points.