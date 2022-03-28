Mumbai: For years, RCB fans have loved the bromance between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. In 2022, things have changed a little – but the vibes remain the same. Kohli and RCB’s new captain Faf Du Plessis’ bromance caught the attention of fans and they reacted.Also Read - IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Reckons Dropping Odean Smith Cost RCB Big Against PBKS

The chemistry between the two greats of the game would be a good sign for RCB going ahead in the competition. AB de Villiers, who is not featuring in IPL 2022, has for years been an integral part of the RCB side and looks like his countrymate Faf – is going to fill the void perfectly.

Here is how fans reacted to Faf-Kohli's bromance and missed AB de Villiers:

Kohli, who hit a four and two sixes, was also in his elements, as he played shots at will. He, however, played second fiddle to Du Plessis when the South African was in full flow. Du Plessis was dismissed in the 18th over, but by then the damage had been done.

Unfortunately, RCB lost the match despite putting on a mammoth 205/2.