Mumbai: Without a doubt, Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the modern era and on Thursday he gave fans a glimpse of it at the Wankhede stadium. The ex-RCB captain, who has faced the heat for getting out cheaply, hit a belligerent 73 off 54 balls against table toppers Gujarat Titans. Kohli's brilliance kept RCB's hopes of making the playoffs alive as they beat the Titans by eight wickets.

After the game, Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards the GT Afghan stars is winning the internet. Kohli was seen giving batting tips to Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The two Afghan cricketers were listening to Kohli's advise sincerely.

Here is the picture:

Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his knock against Gujarat. Admitting that he has kept the perspective right despite getting low scores, Kohli revealed he came into the game in a relaxed state of mind.

Revealing that he batted for 90 minutes in the nets on the eve of the game, Kohli said it is important to keep the perspective right.

“There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations. I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.