Mumbai: Despite getting out for 20 off 14 balls on Friday at the Brabourne stadium against Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli looked in good headspace as he emulated Harpreet Brar’s iconic ‘thigh five’ celebration. Kohli did it in the presence of Brar and Rahul Chahar. Kohli’s gesture brought a smile on Brar’s face. The heartwarming gesture is now being talked about in social media after Punjab beat Bangalore by 54 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.Also Read - Rajat Patidar's Six Hits Old Man on Head During RCB vs PBKS; Watch Viral VIDEO

Fans are pouring in love for Kohli which just goes to show how popular he is despite loss of form. Here is the talked about picture: Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 61 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 14 Saturday

Virat Kohli doing the trademark celebration with Harpreet Brar. pic.twitter.com/l3qei1jWRK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2022

Also Read - Cat Enjoying IPL 2022 Game Between RCB-PBKS Steals Show; Watch VIRAL Video

Kohli, who is rated as arguably the best batter of the generation, has not found form in the ongoing season of IPL. He has so far scored only 236 runs in 12 matches at an average of 19 and that has been a concern for Bangalore.

With the win, Punjab remain in the mix with 12 points from as many games, the margin of victory considerably improved their net run-rate to +0.210 and RCB despite having 14 points from 13 games are at a -0.323. RCB will have to win their final game and move to 16 points but also now need to have some rub of the green with a few favourable results going their way.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)

RCB take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their next game on May 19.