Mumbai: Virat Kohli may not be having the best times with the bat, but he showed that he is the ultimate team man on Tuesday during Royal Challengers IPL game against Rajasthan Royals. Maxwell, who is not playing the match, was seen getting a massage from the ex-RCB captain. The cameras caught the moment and it immediately surfaced on the social media. Now fans are loving the act of kindness from Kohli, who was dismissed for five off six balls.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 13 Score: Karthik-Shahbaz Pull Off Miraculous Chase Of 171 For RCB

