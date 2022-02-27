Mumbai: By 2011, Virat Kohli already had two World Cups to his name – one being the U-19 and the other, the 2011 Cricket World Cup. KL Rahul was playing the IPL for RCB – but was not a part of the senior India side. In a recent RCB podcast, Kohli admitted that he could not stay in touch with Rahul as regularly as he would have liked to during that period.Also Read - IPL 2022 Schedule: Mumbai Indians-Kolkata Knight Riders Play Opener on March 26

"I hadn't seen much of KL since he left RCB, and I had heard he is doing well in first-class cricket. He was very young when he was at RCB, and I was already playing for India and we were regularly playing for RCB. So, we never really connected in a very detailed manner," he said.

Talking about Rahul's journey thus far, Virat recalled that the 29-year-old was not considered as a T20 specialist during the early days of his career.

“KL Rahul was at RCB in 2013 along with Karun (Nair) and Mayank (Agarwal). KL Rahul was never a guy who was looked at as a T20 specialist,” he said.