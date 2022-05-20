Mumbai: Jos Buttler is having a purple patch in IPL 2022. The current Orange Cap holder has been one of the biggest reasons for Rajasthan Royals success thus far. The English cricketer has already amassed 627 runs in 13 games at an average of 52.25 and it comprises of three centuries. Buttler recently caught up with Virat Kohli after a game.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

Kohli goes on to reveal the hilarious conversation with Buttler. The ex-RCB captain narrated that Buttler wanted to ask him something, but before the RR opener could say anything – Kohli said but you are wearing the Orange Cap. Also Read - IPL 2022: How Does MS Dhoni Finishes Matches Even At Age of 40? CSK Teammate Dwaine Pretorius Answers

In a chat with Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports, Kohli said, “Jos Buttler came to me, after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you’re wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I am not able to make runs – and we had a laugh about it.” Also Read - IPL 2022: Matthew Wade's Dismissal Is Unfortunate But 3rd Umpire Hands Are Tied, Says Aakash Chopra After DRS Controversy

Kohli has been facing flak for quite some time now as he has not hit a single century in international cricket or IPL in nearly three years. But against Gujarat Titans on Thursday he shut the critics with a brilliant 73 off 54 balls at the Wankhede stadium.

“I’m actually in the happiest phase of my life. I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do in the field. I’m way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me,” Kohli said.

“… Not to say that I don’t have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I’ll not be playing this game,” he further added.