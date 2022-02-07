New Delhi: Virat Kohli opened up on the 2016 IPL Final loss as Royal Challengers Bangalore went onto lose by 8 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former RCB skipper said that very Final is the one game which still hurts.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction Action: RCB May Bid Handsomely For Jason Holder

“That game, I felt like it was written,” Kohli told in a RCB podcast. Also Read - Venkatesh Prasad Names Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev in India's All-Time ODI XI

Kohli revealed that he can’t forgot those dejected faces in the victory setup that they had done for the post-victory celebration. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ahmedabad IPL Franchise to be Called Ahmedabad Titans Ahead of Mega Auction

“How could the finals be in Bangalore, and we played that kind of season, and we play that kind of a game where we are 100 for no loss in nine overs. Even KL, to this day, if there’s a highlight package running, he takes a screenshot and says it still hurts. It does. You had these dejected faces sitting in that amazing victory setup that we had done for the post-victory celebration. There was no music and we had such a big setup. I wouldn’t say it was our day. That is one game where I feel like it hurts.”

The ex white-ball captain of India said that the 2016 season was an unbelievable season by many means with their best players performing at their peak, game in and out.

“That season was unbelievable. That was so amazing in a way that you have four guys performing at their peak game in, game out – which is so rare to see in T20 cricket. We just got on a roll where we were like fine ‘if we are not doing well in the season, we could still make it’. The belief never went away which is really difficult to create. That happened very, very naturally that season,” he added.