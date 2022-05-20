Mumbai: Virat Kohli turned back the clock on Thursday as he hit a breathtaking 73 off 54 balls against table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium to help Bangalore win the match by eight wickets. Kohli, who has faced the heat in recent times for low scores, looked absolutely pumped up for RCB’s final round-robin game.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

But what stole the show during the match was his reaction towards Hardik Pandya after smacking him for a boundary. Kohli backed away and Hardik bowled it towards him. Kohli flicked it in his trademark style and the ball went in the air. Thankfully, the fielder in the deep dropped the catch and it went for a boundary.

Here is Kohli's reaction towards Hardik after the shot:

Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his knock against Gujarat. Admitting that he has kept the perspective right despite getting low scores, Kohli revealed he came into the game in a relaxed state of mind.

“I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven’t done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position. There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations. I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.