Mumbai: Dinesh Karthik showed that he still has it in him to hurt oppositions with the bat in the end of an innings as he hit a breathtaking eight-ball 30* against Sunrisrers Hyderabad on Sunday. Following his knock, he received praise from all quarters, but none would have been more flattering than Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture towards the veteran. Kohli was waiting for Karthik to enter the dressing-room. Once Karthik entered the dressing-room, Kohli bowed to him.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings Qualification Scenario: How Can MS Dhoni-Led CSK Still Qualify For IPL 2022 Playoffs?

Earlier in the day, Kohli registered his third golden duck of the season.

After the win, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis hailed Karthik as well.

“If he (Dinesh Karthik) is hitting sixes like that, we want to get him in and bat as long as possible. He’s just so clear. To be honest, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired, to get DK in. We were even contemplating – myself ‘retiring out’. And then, we lost that wicket. DK is in such good form. It was a tricky wicket. A lot of guys, their first few balls, they struggled. Lucky for us, there was a drop catch of DK and he just took them apart,” Faf at the post-match presentation.

Opting to bat on a slow surface, du Plessis led from the front with a 50-ball 73 not out, while Dinesh Karthik (eight-ball 30 not out) provided the late flourish as RCB overcame an anxious start to post 192/3.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were skittled out for 125 to crash to their fourth loss on the trot as Hasaranga stymied their chase with figures of 4-1-18-5. The win also avenged their shocking nine-wicket loss to Hyderabad in the first leg at the Brabourne where Bangalore had collapsed to 68 allout.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18).