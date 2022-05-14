Mumbai: Virat Kohli was gutted with himself after getting dismissed for 20 off 14 balls on Friday against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium. Kohli, who has already registered three golden duck in this IPL campaign, got a start and wanted to bat deep but that did not happen. He hit two fours and a six in his 14-ball stay. At one point, he looked up and seems to mouth, “what else do you want me to do? F*** me!”Also Read - IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis REVEALS How Virat Kohli is Dealing With Poor Form After RCB vs PBKS

These are visuals that will disturb Kohli fans across the globe. Here is the video of Kohli’s reaction following his dismissal: Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs PBKS, Match 60: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights RCB vs PBKS, Recent Match Report

Don’t get to see this everyday. A self made man who relies on his talent more than anything else, looking up to the heavens and …. @RCBTweets #IPL2022 #ViratKohli Reminds me you need the almighty, although you are THE @imVkohli @bhogleharsha @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/t83Azi5ySp — Treckons (@Treckons007) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings buried Royal Challengers Bangalore under a deluge of runs as they kept their play-off hopes alive with 54-run victory, riding on superb half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

Earlier, Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) propelled Punjab Kings to 209 for 9 in a must-win game and the scoreboard was always going to be telling as RCB were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)