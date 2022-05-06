Mumbai: After getting his campaign off to a flyer, Shubman Gill has not been able to get the runs in the past few games and with Gujarat set to take on Mumbai on Friday, ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag has shared what Hardik Pandya and the rest should say the opener. Sehwag suggested the side to tell Gill to play the game that suits him as runs are needed for the team.Also Read - GT vs MI: Piyush Chawla Opines on Hardik Pandya Playing Against Mumbai in IPL 2022

“They should simply tell him – ‘play the game that suits you, we need runs from you. Whether you score at a strike rate of 120 or 150, just score runs’. If Gill bats for the first seven to eight overs, then their big-hitters like David Miller and Rahul Tewatia come into the game. If they walk in early, as they did in the last game, they struggle because they are unsure of whether to attack or defend. Even if Gujarat are 80 after 10 overs, their batters have the ability to score 120 in the remaining 10 overs.” Also Read - India vs South Africa T20Is: Umran Malik to Ayush Badoni; IPL 2022 New Stars Who Could Make Squad

Gill has hit 269 runs in 10 games with a highest score of 96. He has got those runs at a strike rate of 125.17. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Hails David Warner, Rovman Powell After Delhi Beat Hyderabad

GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

An inconsistent batting department, especially top-order has been GT’s thorn in the flesh throughout the tournament so far and it’s time the IPL newcomers fix the issue going into the business end of the league.

Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.