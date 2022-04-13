Mumbai: Playing just his second game for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana took centrestage as he picked up four wickets on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Theekshana conceded 33 runs in his four overs spell.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar Admits Thinking MI's Rohit Sharma May Quit Captaincy Like Virat Kohli

While fans and plaudits hailed him, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag reserved the best compliment for him. In his own unique style, Sehwag did some wordplay. He broke up 'Theekshana' in two parts and used 'Shana' for him, which also means 'clever' in Hindi.

On his Twitter handle, Sehwag praised Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube as well for their partnership which helped Chennai post a mammoth 216 for four. Sehwag's tweet read: "Incredible hitting from Shivam Dube and Robin. And Mahesh Theekshana indeed very Shahana. Whistle Podu."

Incredible hitting from Shivam Dube and Robin.

And Mahesh Theekshana indeed very Shahana.

Whistle Podu @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsRCB

Theekshana in his spell, got the wickets of Faf Du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Not just Sehwag, Robin Uthappa praised Theekshana at the post-match presentation. “He (Theekshana) has been bowling well, and he is growing in confidence with each and every game,” Uthappa said.