Mumbai: Ahead of the much-awaited IPL season opener between CSK and KKR, former India opener Virender Sehwag – who has shared the dressing-room with MS Dhoni in the past – explained what makes the ex-Chennai skipper special. Sehwag reckoned Dhoni’s use of pacer Deepak Chahar is what makes him special as a leader. Sehwag explained had it been other captains they would have held back the pacer after a couple of overs, but that is not the case with Dhoni.Also Read - Kevin Pietersen Reacts on Ravindra Jadeja Replacing MS Dhoni as CSK Captain

“This is what makes MS Dhoni special. In any other franchise, if he had taken two wickets in his first two overs, the captain would think, ‘I should save him for the final overs’. But in the end, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Bumrah, a Chahar, a Rabada or a Nortje, you will get hit,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Premier League 2022: CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 26 Sat

“So, that is where Dhoni utilised Chahar really well. Sometimes, he had also completed his full quota of four overs up-front. So the credit goes to MS Dhoni as well,” he added. Also Read - MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Hug on Eve of CSK vs KKR is a Treat For Fans; Watch VIRAL Video

Sehwag, who knows a little of how Dhoni plans, revealed that the ex-CSK captain prefers bowlers who can bowl accurately even if they cannot clock 150 kmph.

“Since Dhoni was named the captain of India, he was very clear; he didn’t want bowlers bowling at 150 kph and conceding runs. He would rather prefer bowlers who bowl slow but are more accurate; those who could create more chances. This has been MS Dhoni’s mindset since 2007,” said the former India opener.

CSK take on KKR in the opener and they would like to get their campaign off to a good start.