New Delhi: Punjab Kings got their IPL 2022 campaign off to a flier as Odean Smith’s heroics towards the end of the game gave the Mayank Agarwal-led side a memorable 5 wicket-victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium as they chased down a mammoth score of 205. Former Indian international and Punjab Kings batter was all in praise for the Punjab side and sends out a warning to all the teams in the cash-rich league that PBKS seems to be the only side capable of chasing 200+ runs.Also Read - GT vs LSG 2022 | Opponents Get Tiny Little Chills...: Hardik Pandya's Warning to KL Rahul-Led Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of Their 1st IPL 2022 Game | Video

“The thing about Punjab was that they concede 200 a lot but make 200 very rarely. But today they conceded and made 200. So maybe the the departure of those players who shoot themselves in the foot has helped them,” Sehwag on Cricbuzz. Also Read - IPL 2022: Moeen Ali Reunites With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Teammates After Quarantine Period, MS Dhoni & Co Welcome Him Back- WATCH Video

“If there is any team can chase 200 this year, that seems to Punjab. The way Smith and Shahrukh Khan played, (Liam) Livingstone before them and Mayank, Shikhar and Rajapaksha before that. I didn’t think that Rajapaksha would play like that. Yes, you play in Sri Lanka but it’s different here with the pressure,” he said. Also Read - IPL 2022: Axar Patel Knows How To Get The Best Out Of Me, Says Delhi Capitals' All-Rounder Lalit Yadav

Sehwag says that a team who can collectively contribute like what PBKS did, then that particular team is only capable of chasing down 200 runs.

“They all scored around 40 in about 20-24 balls. Contributions came from everyone. So if any batting order looks capable of chasing down 200, it is this batting order.”

Punjab Kings after the emphatic victory will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on 1st April.