Mumbai: With a loss against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings hopes of making the playoffs ended on Thursday. After a dismal season where MS Dhoni had to be made the captain midway through the campaign, all Chennai would want for IPL 2023 is a captain. Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag has suggested Chennai should pick Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain for 2023. Claiming that he has all the qualities to be a good captain, Sehwag feels Gaikwad – who leads Maharashtra in the domestic circuit as well – is the right choice.

"He captains Maharashtra. He plays very quietly. It's like even if he scored a century, it won't show in his mannerisms. Even if he scores a 0, you will see the same demeanour. It doesn't appear from his face if he is happy about scoring a hundred or sad about getting out for a duck. He has control, he is calm. He has all the qualities needed to be a good captain. He is captaining in First-Class cricket so he has an idea how to dictate a match. Who is to be given the ball, what needs to change in the batting order… he has the idea," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Anyone can have one good season, but if he plays 3-4 more seasons, he will become a captain who can become a long-term captain after MS Dhoni. Why does the world consider MS Dhoni a good captain? Because he is cool, takes his own decision and uses his bowlers and batters well. He also has the luck factor. Luck favour those who are brave and MS Dhoni is a brave captain. He has all the qualities of MS Dhoni, except one. I'm not sure about the luck factor," mentioned Sehwag.

Despite a slow start to his campaign, Gaikwad has picked up later on and has amassed 313 runs from 12 matches so far at an average of 26.08, including two half-centuries.