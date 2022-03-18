New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has got stern views regarding Delhi Capitals’ auction strategy at the IPL mega auction recently held in February. The overseas players in Delhi Capitals are the lowest for any team. According to Jaffer, only 7 overseas players for the franchise will be bit of a concern for them going ahead in the tournament.Also Read - 'Dead pitch = Dead Game': Wasim Jaffer Reacts To Rawalpindi Wicket

During a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer point out that – “Delhi Capitals got it wrong with their strategy at the auction. They should have kept the international series’ in mind while picking players. They chose only seven overseas cricketers when the maximum limit is 8. This is not the same DC side as the last two years. Probably Mandeep Singh or Yash Dhull could open. Sarfaraz Khan could bat at 3. They will have to make a lot of adjustments to find the best combination.” Also Read - After The West Indies T20I Series Venkatesh Iyer is Ahead Of Hardik Pandya, Says Wasim Jaffer

On the other hand, commentator and the panelist alongside Jaffer, Aakash Chopra felt that the quality of Indian contingent in the squad does not have strong feel to it. “They have taken Kuldeep Yadav but, on the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin has been released. Earlier, they had Amit Mishra, now they have to make do with Pravin Dubey and Lalit Yadav. In the batting, they released Shikhar Dhawan and picked Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat.” Also Read - IPL Auction 2022: Wasim Jaffer Proud of Indian Premier League, Says Tables Have Turned

Delhi Capitals will battle it out against the Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

Players bought at Auction: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.