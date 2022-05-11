Pune: Gujarat Titans became the first team to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2022 after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs on Tuesday at the MCA stadium in Pune. Following the win, GT captain Hardik Pandya said they ticked all the boxes and played as a unit.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Gives Motivational Talk to Lucknow After Loss vs Gujarat | WATCH

“Our bowlers did everything that we asked of them, and we ticked all boxes today. I always feel that if you lose a game like the one we lost in our last game, we win and lose games as a team. Yes, we did not do what we wanted to do. We messed it up, but we messed it up as a team. Everyone stood by each other, and we had a get-together post game and made sure the vibe was always there. We were still on second spot and that meant we were doing something right,” Hardik at the post-match presentation. Also Read - The Stars That Twinkled For Gujarat Titans En Route To IPL 2022 Playoffs Spot

Admitting that Gujarat wanted to be ruthless, Hardik said there were pressure in all the games throughout the campaign. Also Read - LSG vs GT: Shubman Gill on What Krunal Pandya Could Have Done After Gujarat Make IPL 2022 Playoffs

“Really, really proud of the boys. It is a great effort to qualify before the 14th game in this league. To be honest, in the last game, we kind of thought that the game was over before it was over. We were always under pressure in all the other games that we won, and we felt that we’d finish off the last game with the kind of batting we had. That was learning we took. We just wanted to be ruthless today, and relax post game,” Hardik added.