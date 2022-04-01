Mumbai: Time and again, IPL has given a platform to young talent in India to prosper and showcase their skills. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are two cricketers that have made it big all because of IPL. That is the power of the league and that is what makes it the biggest T20 league in the world. IPL 2022 – this edition – is big. It is big because there are two new teams that have joined the IPL caravan – which means, more competition.Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Wankhede Stadium Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Apr 1 Fri

The first week of the 15th edition went as per plan as there was fierce competition, big totals and exciting cricket. The first week also saw a few unknown players who have not played for the national side, shine, for their IPL franchise, forcing the world to take notice of them.

Here are a few uncapped Indians who stole the show in the first week:

Ayush Badoni: The Delhi-based cricketer has taken IPL 2022 by storm. He first hit a brilliant 54 off 41 balls against Gujarat Titans and then took his side over the line in a mammoth 211 chase against Chennai. He chipped in with a nine-ball 19* blitz. After the knock, he received praise from LSG captain KL Rahul, who reckoned he is a 360-degree player.

Akash Deep: 25-year-old Akash Deep is another young Indian uncapped cricketer who has impressed in the first week of the 2022 season. Against a strong batting line up like KKR, he picked up three crucial wickets in 3.5 overs conceding 45 runs. He may have been on the expensive side, but his three wickets ensured RCB were chasing a paltry 130 to win.