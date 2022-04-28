New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that a change in the team atmosphere has done wonders to Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner, who looks happier and that is reflecting in his performance as well in IPL 2022. Warner did not have the best of IPL last year with Sunrisers Hyderabad before switching sides and moving to Delhi Capitals from this season onwards.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Showcases Killer Dance Moves at Glenn Maxwell's Wedding Party- WATCH Viral Video

"Sometimes when you are not doing well, the atmosphere in the change room isn't always the best and that kind of affects your game. That seems to have happened with David Warner. Ever since he's moved to Delhi Capitals, Warner looks happier and you can see that in his performance. When that kind of performance happens, what it does is makes the player want to do something more," said Gavaskar.

"It also lifts the other players in the team because they know what a (quality) player he is. What a fabulous player David Warner has been for the franchises he's played for. Last year was an exception because that can happen to anybody. To see him comeback this is way is just fabulous," Gavaskar added on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden also reserved high praise for Warner and said that when the left-hander gets going, he is a very very special player and knows how to pace his innings.

“No matter what bowlers, what franchise he plays for. When he does get going, David Warner is a very very special player. He obviously uses the pace (of the ball) very well but you never see a slide in his game, he never sort of decelerates in his game. I think his opening partner Prithvi Shaw is scoring pretty heavily at the start. Shaw’s strike rate through the powerplay is very high but David Warner uses his fitness well and looks to bat deep. He knows how to pace his innings,” Hayden said.