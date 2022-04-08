Mumbai: Senior India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has played for a number of franchises in the IPL. The now Rajasthan Royals player recalled an incident from 2013 when he was part of the Mumbai Indians side. In a recent chat on Rajasthan Royals social media handle, Chahal recalled an incident when he was playing the IPL and was in Bangalore. Chahal narrates how he interacted with a drunk player who hung him from the balcony, 15 floors above ground level.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant on Why Delhi Capitals Lost to Lucknow Super Giants

Narrating the full story on Rajasthan Royals' show Comeback Tales, Yuzvendra Chahal said: "This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk. I won't take his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony."

"My hands were around him like this (shows the way of his grip). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere," he added.