New Delhi: With only a day to go for the IPL mega auction 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only teams who are yet to decide on who will captain their team in the upcoming seasons. The rest of the teams in the IPL have already declared their captains and will try to build their team around their leader. Let's have a look at the options KKR, RCB and PBKS have at their disposal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Having retained Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine KKR have not done any good to zero down on a name who can lead the side in the next three editions. The auction table in that regard would be critical for them to pick up the right kind of candidate who can be picked as the captain as well. Reports suggest that they might go for Shreyas Iyer who can be a very good choice as well, having led Delhi Capitals in the IPL in the past.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Punjab Kings have retained only two players, namely Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. While Mayank has been great for the Kings, Arshdeep has been a stand out performer for the franchise in the last couple of years. However, both are inexperienced in leading a team in the IPL and Punjab, just like Kolkata might have to look at the auctions to pick someone who can don the hat of a skipper as well. For them David Warner can be a very good option.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB are much better placed than KKR and PBKS in terms of choices, having retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. With Kohli stepping down, it would be interesting to see if they will trust Maxwell with the captaincy bit. It is learnt, however, that Kohli will be requested to come back as the captain of the team. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.