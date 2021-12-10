Mumbai: Ahead of the much-awaited IPL mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings drew attention as they released David Warner and Shahrukh Khan respectively. While SRH did not retain Warner because of the fallout, PBKS released Shahrukh Khan because of his dismal performances in the two seasons, especially in 2021. Now, this move may come back to haunt them given the recent form of the two batters.Also Read - Ashes 2021 1st Test, AUS vs ENG Today Match Scorecard: Travis Head's 85-ball Hundred, David Warner-Marnus Labuschagne Fifties Put Australia in Command on Day 2

David Warner: The Australian has been in ominous form recently. He bagged the man of the tournament for his scintillating show with the bat in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup and then followed it up with a brisk 94 in the first Ashes Test. Just after the IPL 2021, Warner amassed 289 runs in 7 innings, averaging 48.16. The Hyderabad franchise is bound to miss their ex-captain. Warner had led the franchise to their only IPL title in 2016. In a latest Instagram post, Warner has hinted that he would be there for the auction. If that happens, it would be interesting to see if SRH try to get him back. Also Read - Ashes 2021: Day 2 of Brisbane Test Plunged Into Controversy As 13 No Balls Not Called By Umpire

Shahrukh Khan: The young Punjab batter has not been consistent for Punjab Kings recently and that is being seen as the reason for the franchise not retaining him. In the Syed Mushtaq Trophy final, not long back, he hit a last-ball six to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Tamil Nadu in the summit clash. Recently, in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Mumbai, he came to bat in the 38th over for Tamil Nadu and he smashed 66 runs from just 35 balls. He could fetch a whopping amount at the mega auction. Also Read - Ashes 2021: David Warner, Shane Warne React on James Anderson's Omission From 1st Test, Terms it Big Mistake From England's Think Tank