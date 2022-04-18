Pune: With the Delhi Capitals in quarantine after members of the squad tested positive for COVID, will the game scheduled against Punjab Kings at Pune on Tuesday happen as per schedule? As per the IPL SOP, all players, members of the support staff would have to undergo a door to door RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 on Monday and Tuesday. If that is the case, then the game that is scheduled to be played is in doubt. The final call on this will lie with the IPL Technical Committee.Also Read - IPL 2022 to be Cancelled, Behind Closed Doors or in UAE? - Fans React After DC Squad Get Quarantined Following Covid Scare

On Friday, Patrick Farhat – a member of the DC support staff tested positive – and now there are two more reported cases in the Delhi camp and that is why they have had to cancel their travel to Pune on Monday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Pacer Umesh Yadav Eyes India Comeback in T20 World Cup