Pune: David Miller rolled back the years as he smashed a breathtaking 94* off 51 balls to take Gujarat Titans over the line against Chennai Super Kings by three on Sunday. Walking in to bat with the Titans reeling at 16 for three inside the powerplay, Miller needed to step and he did exactly that. His innings was laced with six sixes and eight fours.

Killer kills it !! @DavidMillerSA12 you beauty !!! Aur nehra ji ki smile ? 😁 #CSKvsGT #IPL2022 at its best !!! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2022

This is exactly how Miller stole the win from CSK! #GTvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ASJHhBOytz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 17, 2022

Miller needed to play A killer Inning at the time when Gujarat needed the most. He played and how 👏 #GujaratTitans — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2022

Miller’s good show also ensured he was named the man of the match.

“I have been really working hard on my fitness. It does take me back to memory lane [referring to the innings he played for KXIP], it was sort of play my game, see ball hit ball, with the rate already quite high, I wanted to express myself. It came off tonight and pretty chuffed with the innings. Getting in with the position at 16/3 gives me an opportunity to shine, doesn’t happen too often but when the ball was new it helps,” he said at the post-match presentation.