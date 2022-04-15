Mumbai: Well, was it necessary? Yuvraj Singh knows best. The ex-India legend took to Twitter after Jos Buttler’s ‘spirit of cricket’ moment on Thursday at the DY Patil stadium during the IPL match between Rajasthan and Gujarat. Jos Buttler at wide long on seemed to have stopped a ball from hitting the boundary cushions.Also Read - Hardik Pandya as India's Future T20 Captain? Manoj Tiwary Makes BIG Statement After GT Skipper's Heroics vs RR

But, while everyone felt that it was a brilliant piece of fielding in the deep, Buttler urged the umpire to go upstairs and check as he reckoned some part of his foot had touched the ropes.

The umpires went upstairs and Buttler proved to be right as t replays showed contact with the rope.

Impressed by what he had just seen, Yuvraj took to Twitter and reacted. He tweeted: “We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler other players should learn from him specially team mates !!”

We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler 👏🏽 other players should learn from him specially team mates !!! #IPL2022 #RRvGT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 14, 2022

Fans reckons Yuvraj was talking about no other than Ashwin here. Here is how fans reacted to Yuvraj’s tweet:

If he is referring to Ashwin, it’s just a cheap shot. Anyway Ashwin is doing the right thing and is a trendsetter. — Vikrant Naik (@vikrantnaik) April 14, 2022

Ashwin who else — AD (@cricadharsh) April 14, 2022

Ashwin is better than snakebhajan — CFC_OM_______ (@OM_____CFC) April 14, 2022

In the past, Ashwin faced flak for his Mankading act in the IPL. He had Mankaded Jos Buttler which sparked a massive controversy.

The Titans beat the Royals by 37 runs to go top of the points table.