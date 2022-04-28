New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Gujarat Titans, yesterday night went down the wire as Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia took Gujarat over the finishing line in a last over thriller.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Score: Warner-Lalit Steady Delhi After Early Strikes

In the first innings, there were some big hitting from the SRH batters, specially Shashank Singh who took the Gujarat bowlers for a ride with only 6 balls he faced. Ex India international, Yuvraj Singh's tweet on Shashank went viral, as he tweeted, 'Yeh Shashank Kaun Hain Bhai' (Who's Shashank ?).

Great partnership between @IamAbhiSharma4 and @AidzMarkram Abhishek growing to maturity and markram beautiful to watch !! Par yeh #shashank kaun hai bhai ? 🤔 what hitting 💪 so who’s winning !! ? #SRHvsGT my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile 😁 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 27, 2022

After 18 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 160 against Gujarat Titans and fans were expecting a below-par score.

But the right-handed batter, Shahshank Singh, came in for his maiden innings in IPL 2022, and smashed Lockie Ferguson, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, all over the park.

The batter from Chhattisgarh hit three sixes as he scored 25 runs in 6 balls with a strike rate of 416.67.

Thanks to Singh’s brutal assault, SRH finished with 195/6 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter returned unbeaten on 25 off 6 balls, which featured one four and three gigantic sixes.

Shashank Singh, born on November 21, 1991, made his List A debut for Mumbai on December 10, 2015, in the 2015-16 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He was picked by Delhi Daredevils for IPL 2017 for Rs 10 lakh but did not get a chance to play. In 2018, Shashank was picked by the Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for the 2019 edition of IPL.

He made his first-class debut in December 2019, for Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy. In 9 first-class matches so far he has scored 438 runs at an average of 43.60. hitting a hundred and three fifties.

In 23 list A matches, Shashank has scored 538 runs at an average of 29.77, hitting three half-centuries.

