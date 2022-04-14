New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a social media star with his antics on and off the field. In a recent video posted on the official YouTube channel of the franchise, Chahal can be seen teasing his teammate Jos Buttler. The 31-year old player can also be seen replicating Ravindra Jadeja’s famous sword celebration.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Fined INR 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate Against Punjab Kings

“Head inside the nets with Chahal and enjoy the next 121 seconds of your life.” was the video caption where Chahal can be seen all geared up for batting practice in the nets with commentary. Watch video here – Also Read - IPL 2022: Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Reacts As Dewald Brevis Hits Rahul Chahar For 4 Consecutive Sixes | See Tweet

Also Read - IPL 2022: MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard In This Elite Club After His Innings Against PBKS

After the net session, Jos Buttler and Chahal can be seen engaged in a banter where the leg spinner asks – “Why are you getting jealous? Enough competition for the opening slot.” RR captain Sanju Samson is in the background laughing out loud on that statement.

Meanwhile, Chahal has been in magnificent form for RR with 11 wickets in four matches at a staggering average of 9.45. Buttler, on the other hand, is the highest run-scorer with 218 runs in four games at an average of 72.67. Chahal is currently the Purple Cap holder for the highest number of wickets whereas Jos Buttler is the orange cap holder.

Rajasthan have started extremely well as they are on the top of the points table with three wins from four games. Their next match is against the Gujarat Titans who are placed fifth on the points table, however, playing excellent cricket at the moment. Except for the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans have been in red hot form at the moment.