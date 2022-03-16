New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals twitter admin, on Wednesday, was involved in a banter with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal claimed that he has got the password of the account. Several tweets from the official account tagging cricketers RR captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin went viral. Some fans were convinced that it was just another prank played by the admin of the social media account and Chahal.Also Read - Rajasthan Royals Confirm Jos Buttler's Absence From Remaining Matches of IPL 2021
At around 5:20 in the evening, RR admin himself/herself revealed that it was indeed Chahal, who made all those posts and messages. Here are some of the hilarious tweets which went viral:
Chahal, even got a reply from the original RR captain i.e Sanju Samson on that tweet.
Rajasthan Royals will play their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29. This will be the first time when rivals Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will play together in one team.