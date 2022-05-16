Mumbai: In the ongoing IPL season, Yuzvendra Chahal has shown why he is rated as the best spinner in the country. With 24 wickets to his name, he is ahead in the Purple Cap race. RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga has had an equally good season and finds himself in the second spot in the race with 23 wickets.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Following Rajasthan's win over Lucknow on Sunday, Chahal played down the purple cap battle as he hailed Hasaranga. He also went on to praise Kuldeep Yadav for having a good run at the IPL.

"Whatever he's doing, I am happy for him because he's like a brother to me. If he takes wickets, if Kuldeep takes wickets, I am happy with that," Chahal said after the match.

The purple cap owner was not happy with his performance on Sunday against Lucknow as he picked up a crucial wicket but conceded 42 runs in his four overs.

“We needed that win. For us to finish in the top-two, we had to win this match. I was a little bit disappointed with myself but I’ll definitely come back in the next game. When Hooda was batting so well, leg-side was shorter, I didn’t want to take any risk. I tried to bowl a couple of flighted balls, he tried to hit sixes, so I didn’t want to give any extra runs,” he added.

Meanwhile, both RR and LSG are now tied on 16 points from 13 matches and need another win to confirm their place in the next stage of the tournament. Thanks to their margin of victory, RR also toppled LSG from the second place.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31). Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).