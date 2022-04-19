Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal once again showed his worth with the white ball as he picked up five wickets for 40 in his four overs on Monday at the Brabourne stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. His five wickets also comprises of a hattrick. After the win, Chahal explained the thought behind bowling the hattrick delivery to Pat Cummins.Also Read - IPL 2022: Dhanashree Verma Interviews Yuzvendra Chahal After Hattrick During RR vs KKR | WATCH VIDEO

Chahal confesses that initially he thought that he would go for the googly, but then decided against it as he trusted his stock ball – the leg-spinner.

Cummins looked to play a drive, but unfortunately he edged it to Sanju Samson, who did not make a mistake. Chahal was over the moon after realising that he had taken the first hattrick of IPL 2022.

His good show also earned him the man of the match. “I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly but then I didn’t want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer,” he said at the post-match presentation.