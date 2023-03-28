Home

Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh in IPL 2022. KKR will be missing the services of captain Shreyas Iyer for atleast the first half of the season.

Andre Russell and David Wiese (R) during KKR's training. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Aakash Chopra is optimistic about the two-time champions’ chances in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that kicks of on March 31. KKR will start their campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1.

KKR have been already dealt with a big blow after skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for atleast first half of the competition due to a back injury. Nitish Rana has been named the stand-in-captain till Iyer returns.

“Where can this team finish? We all want them to make it to the playoffs but can they do that? I am fifty-fifty,” Chopra said on his AakashVani show. “This team knows how to win, they have been champions twice and have reached the final even after playing a bad first half in IPL 2021, but it is looking like a mid-table team.”

The Kolkata franchise finished seventh in IPL 2022 and were runners-up the previous season. The former India cricketer also felt, with no Iyer, there are zero chances of the side qualifying for the knockouts.

“This team will not go anywhere if Shreyas Iyer doesn’t get fit. You can take that in writing from me. It is absolutely imperative for Kolkata’s success that Shreyas Iyer is fit,” he added.

