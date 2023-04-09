Home

AB De Villiers REVEALS Virat Kohli’s Most Annoying Habit – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: AB De Villiers said that Kohli's habit of hitting the gym regularly to stay fit is annoying. He also admitted that he gets jealous of it.

Kolkata: It is no secret that AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are close friends. It is the Royal Challengers Bangalore where their friendship blossomed as they stitched some unforgettable partnerships over the years. The ex-South African legend made a huge revelation on Kohli recently about the ex-RCB captain’s most annoying habit. Mr 360, as he is fondly referred to, said that Kohli’s habit of hitting the gym regularly to stay fit is annoying. He also admitted that he gets jealous of it.

Question:- What is Virat Kohli’s most annoying habit?

Ab De Villiers:- As nice as it is that Virat is super fit, it’s also annoying because it’s you’re jealous of him. He’s in the gym every day. He’s too fit. (He said this on Jio Cinemas)

