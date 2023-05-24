Home

IPL 2023: ‘After Gautam Gambhir Left KKR, I Felt Alienated’, Says Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa played for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2019 in IPL. He was also a part of the title-winning squad in 2014.

Robin Uthappa joined KKR in 2014 and played till 2019. (Image: Pinterest)

New Delhi: Robin Uthappa revealed that he felt ‘alienated’ at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after Gautam Gambhir was released from the franchise in 2018. Gambhir was named the KKR captain in 2011 and under him the franchise won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Uthappa, who was a part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2007, joined KKR in the year 2014 and played for the Kolkata-based franchise for five years till 2019. Post his KKR stint, Uthappa had also played for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

“After Gauti was let go, everything changed and I felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em,” Uthappa tweeted on Wednesday.

“So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy!”

