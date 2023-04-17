Home

Sports

IPL 2023: After Handshake Incident, Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare to Sourav Ganguly In Unseen Video From RCB vs DC Match- VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: After Handshake Incident, Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare to Sourav Ganguly In Unseen Video From RCB vs DC Match- VIRAL Video

Earlier, during the match, Kohli gave a stare at Ganguly in the Delhi Capitals dugout after the former took Aman Khan's catch during the 18th over of the Delhi Capitals innings.

IPL 2023: After Handshake Incident, Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare to Sourav Ganguly In Unseen Video From RCB vs DC Match- VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After the handshake incident between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, a new video has come up during the match, where Virat Kohli was seen once again giving a death stare to the former India captain and BCCI President.

In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting in a chair, waiting for his turn to bat and then all of a sudden, Ganguly went past him without even paying heed that the former RCB captain was on his right. This prompted Kohli to give a death stare towards the former BCCI President.

You may like to read

The way Virat Kohli looked at ganguly pic.twitter.com/pLoAzyn9EI — itz_mksoni25 (@_itz_mksoni25) April 17, 2023

After the match, Ganguly was spotted skipping the queue to avoid a handshake with Kohli after DC head coach Ricky Ponting stopped the RCB batter during the post-match customary handshakes.

Earlier, during the match, Kohli gave a stare at Ganguly in the Delhi Capitals dugout after the former took Aman Khan’s catch during the 18th over of the Delhi Capitals innings.

Notably, Kohli stepped down as T20I captain and was later sacked as the captain of the ODI team during Ganguly’s term as BCCI president.

A week later, Kohli made a stunning revelation at a press conference during India’s tour of South Africa in 2021 that there was no communication between him and the selection committee about the change in ODI leadership and he was told hours before the selection meeting for Test series that selectors have decided that he won’t be the captain.

Kohli had contradicted Ganguly that the selectors had sounded him over the captaincy issue.

(With Inputs From IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.