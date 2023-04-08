Home

IPL 2023: Amit Mishra Hails Ravi Bishnoi After LSG Beat SRH in Lucknow

IPL 2023: Claiming that Bishnoi is very positive in his approach, Mishra revealed that he has been helping the young spinner by suggesting areas to bowl.

Bishnoi is highly rated as the next big Indian spinner (Image: IPL-Twitter)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants maintained their winning momentum in the ongoing IPL season on Friday. The KL Rahul-led side beat Hyderabad by five wickets to make it two out of two. Following the win, veteran spinner Amit Mishra was all praise for young Ravi Bishnoi. Claiming that Bishnoi is very positive in his approach, Mishra revealed that he has been helping the young spinner by suggesting areas to bowl.

“He is very positive. I tell him the ways he can wicket from, the areas he can ball in. He has ‘waiting-game’ style bowling; he waits for the batter to make a mistake and I make the batsman make a mistake so this is the difference and it’s very important for us to understand it,” he said during the post-match presentation.

“Bishnoi is bowling really well. We are two different bowlers and we share a very good bond. He always approaches me for advice and I tell him. The best thing about him is that he is curious to learn new things and try to tell him according to his bowling style,” he added.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya’s all-round show first helped the Lucknow Super Giants to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 on a sluggish black-soil pitch.

Pandya then chipped in with 34 off 23 balls and shared a 55-run partnership off 38 balls for the third wicket with captain K.L. Rahul, who top-scored with 35, to complete chase of 122 with four overs to spare and take the side to a comfortable five-wicket victory. Their second victory at home meant Lucknow are the new table-toppers in the ten-team competition.

