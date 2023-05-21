ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Gives Flying KISS To Hubby Virat Kohli After RCB Batter Slams 7th IPL Hundred Against GT- WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Gives Flying KISS To Hubby Virat Kohli After RCB Batter Slams 7th IPL Hundred Against GT- WATCH Viral Video

Right from the word go, Kohli hit ground running after a long wait of 55 minutes for the game to start due to rain and unleashed a masterclass in front of a hugely supportive home crowd through his unbeaten 101 off 61 balls, also his seventh IPL hundred.

Published: May 21, 2023 11:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli hundred, RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT score, RCB vs GT Live Score, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma flying kiss, Anushka Sharma flying kiss to Virat Kohli
IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Gives Flying KISS To Hubby Virat Kohli After RCB Batter Slams 7th IPL Hundred Against GT- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma was a happy wife on Sunday as his husband Virat Kohli smashed a 60-ball century against Gujarat Titans in a do-or-die situation match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read:

After Virat completed his second successive hundred,  Anushka was seen cheering his hubby from the stands and also gave him a flying kiss for his hard-fought innings.

You may like to read

Right from the word go, Kohli hit ground running after a long wait of 55 minutes for the game to start due to rain and unleashed a masterclass in front of a hugely supportive home crowd through his unbeaten 101 off 61 balls, also his seventh IPL hundred.

He mesmerised everyone with his magical bottom-handed shots, controlled footwork and usage of wrists to hit 13 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 165.6, taking the side to a big total despite wickets falling around him, and went off the field to a rousing standing ovation from the crowd.

Kohli led Bangalore’s recovery by cutting wide of cover and square-driving with perfection off Mohit for a brace of fours in the 16th over. He welcomed Dayal by swivelling hard over deep mid-wicket for six, before clipping him for four.

Kohli flicked sweetly and pulled off Shami for a brace of fours, before reaching his century off 60 balls in the final over, where Anuj Rawat flicked Mohit for six and got a four off a mis-field.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories