IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction Goes VIRAL After Hubby Virat Kohli’s RCB Lose To LSG In Last-Ball Thriller

It was a heartbreak for a capacity crowd at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium as the fans were left in tears after losing such a close-shave encounter.

IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma's Reaction Goes VIRAL After Hubby Virat Kohli's RCB Lose To LSG In Last-Ball Thriller. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

A nail-biter which went down the wire to the last over, saw LSG requiring 5 runs to win. Despite of losing two wickets, Lucknow held their nerves till the very last ball to round off a memorable victory over RCB.

It was a heartbreak for a capacity crowd at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium as the fans were left in tears after losing such a close-shave encounter. In the attendance was also Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who was seen through out the match cheering for hubby Virat Kohli and RCB. But just after the match, she was shell-shocked as Lucknow out of nowhere ran away with the match.

Her reaction after the match has now gone viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma’s reaction when LSG won the match on the last ball. pic.twitter.com/ut7fseFS7Z — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 10, 2023

Pooran used his long handle to great effect and smashed seven sixes and four boundaries to keep LSG in the hunt. Playing a gem of an innings, Pooran brought up his fifty off just 15 balls.

He singlehandedly changed the complexion of the match with his big-hitting prowess and took LSG to within sniffing distance of a spectacular win.

After this loss, RCB remain at 7th position and will now play against struggling Delhi Capitals, once again at the Chinnaswamy on Saturday, 15th April.

